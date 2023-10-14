Two 19-year-olds charged with Grand Prairie teen’s murder

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Two teen suspects have been charged with capital murder in a Grand Prairie teen’s shooting death.

Police say 18-year-old Simon Nguyen met with Nathan Nix and Nakarius Hall, both 19, Thursday night in the 1000 block of Coffeyville Trail.

Police say the teens were "engaged in possible high-risk activity" when an argument happened, and Nguyen was shot. He was taken to the hospital by friends, where he later died.

It’s unclear who pulled the trigger.

Nix was arrested Friday. Hall was arrested Saturday.

Both are being held at the Grand Prairie Denton Center on a capital murder charge.