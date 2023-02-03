Two 20-year-olds plead not guilty in shooting death of Mount Vernon teen. What we know

Two Mount Vernon 20-year-olds have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old city resident Anthony Boyd Jr. during an apparent robbery.

Tyrese White and Christopher Mills were arraigned Tuesday in Westchester County Court following their indictment last month on murder, robbery and weapon charges.

Boyd was shot in the chest outside 34 S. Eighth Ave. just before 10:40 a.m. on May 6, 2021.

A press release issued by city officials on Thursday did not detail which defendant was suspected of shooting Boyd, how Mills and White were identified as suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

What are the charges against White and Mills?

White and Mills each face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the second-degree murder charge. They are not accused of intentionally killing Boyd but of killing him during the commission of a felony. They are also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

White is in state prison serving a two-to-four-year term for a weapon conviction last year. Mills was also sentenced to state prison two weeks ago for an unrelated conviction, details of which were not immediately available.

