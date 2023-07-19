Two 3.0 magnitude earthquakes recorded in Los Angeles area

A pair of 3.0 magnitude earthquakes hit Southern California Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first earthquake struck at 9:37 p.m. PT with the second one coming minutes later, at 9:40 p.m., according to the survey.

Both quakes struck in Bell, California, which is a city in Los Angeles County and sits less than 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

No damages or injures were immediately reported.

The earthquakes hit a few hours before a 5.1 magnitude quake hit Nevada around midnight local time Wednesday. The earthquake hit about 30 miles east of Austin, Nevada and about 175 miles east of Carson City, Nevada. No injures or damage were reported.

There was also a 6.5 magnitude earthquake registered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador that shook large parts of Central America, according to the USGS. The epicenter was about 27 miles south of Intipucá, El Salvador.

According to the Associated Press, residents in El Salvador's capital ran into the streets as the ground shook, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles earthquakes: 2 magnitude 3.0 quakes in LA County, per USGS