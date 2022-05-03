Two 3-year-olds die when driver slams 345 feet through stables, corrals, Utah cops say

Two 3-year-old boys playing with toy construction equipment in a Utah corral died when a speeding car crashed through fences and stables into them, sheriff’s officials say.

The driver and three people inside the vehicle were hurt in the crash at 7:20 p.m. Monday, May 2, in Eagle Mountain, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A car speeding at 100 mph ran a stop sign before drifting off the road, sheriff’s officials said.

The car crashed 345 feet through corrals and stables before striking the boys, who were hurled 75 feet, the release said. They died instantly.

The car came to rest upside-down after slamming into another horse stable, sheriff’s officials said.

Driver Kent Cody Barlow, 25, of Eagle Mountain, was seriously hurt and tested positive for methamphetamine, the release said.

He faces charges including automobile homicide, driving under the influence with criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance, speeding and reckless driving, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials called the deaths “a senseless tragedy and we can only imagine the depth of the grief now being carried by their families.”

