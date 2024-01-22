Two I-81 south exits in Berkeley County will be closed Jan. 22-23: Here's when

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Closures of the following right lanes and exit ramps on southbound Interstate 81 in Berkeley County, W.Va. will occur from 8 to 11 p.m. to allow for the maintenance of high mast poles.

Monday, Jan. 22 — Right lane and exit 14 ramp

Tuesday, Jan. 23 — Right lane and exit 13 ramp

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic.

Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone.

The exact schedule of the closures is weather-dependent.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Interstate 81 South exits to be closed in Berkeley County, West Virginia