Two Abington teens charged after escaping fiery crash in Rockland, police say

Two Abington teenagers are being charged after escaping a fiery crash in Rockland, police said Sunday.

The juvenile driver is being charged with trespassing and wanton destruction of property. The juvenile passenger is being charged with trespassing. Both teens will receive summonses to appear at Hingham District Court, police said.

Police did not identify the teenagers because they are juveniles. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, Rockland Police officers responded to the Reeds Pond Park on Market Street for a report of a motor vehicle that had rolled over the retaining wall near the pond and had caught fire.

When officers arrived, they found two occupants of a 2003 Jeep, a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old male, both from Abington. Both males were out of the vehicle and uninjured, police said.

The Jeep had rolled over the retaining wall and was upside down and on was on fire, police said.

Rockland firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

A preliminary investigation found that the juvenile driver had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over the wall and cause significant damage to the wall and surrounding park property, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

