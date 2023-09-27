Two accused of $3M jewelry burglary, police say

Sep. 26—Two people were arrested this month after police say they stole about $3 million worth of jewelry from a home in Urbana.

Demarco Coney-Jones, 29, of Las Vegas, was extradited on Sept. 1, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Akayla Tuttle, 22, of San Diego, California, was extradited on Sept. 22.

Both were being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail.

Coney-Jones' attorney, Benjamin Herbst, said he had no comment on behalf of his client.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Tuttle.

According to the news release, police responded to a residential burglary on Aug. 18 in Urbana.

Police said the burglars stole about $3 million worth of jewelry from the home.

In partnership with the FBI, police identified Coney-Jones and Tuttle as the potential burglars, the release said. They were living in Las Vegas at the time.

On Aug. 28, police searched their home and found the stolen property, as well as illegal firearms and cash, the release said.

They were then extradited and charged with first-degree burglary and theft more than $100,000.

