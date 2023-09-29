One man is in custody and the other considered armed and dangerous after an overnight shooting in Gastonia.

According to police, the incident took place at 1:04 a.m. Friday.

Gaston County Police responded to 118 Rocky Ridge Way.

Upon arrival, officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man, who lives at the residence where the shooting occurred, was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Officers located and detained Christopher Joseph Brewer.

Brewer, 41, of 103 Rocky Ridge Way, Gastonia, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy. He is being held without bond.

Police say Brewer did not act alone. They have taken out warrants for 43-year-old Jerry Jerome Johnson Jr. of Gastonia.

He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“The public is urged to contact 911 if they encounter Mr. Johnson. He is considered armed and dangerous,” according to a press release.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Det. S. Brogden at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Two accused of attempted murder in overnight shooting