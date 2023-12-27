Two accused of buying minors alcohol arrested in Northern California operation

Two suspects in Nevada County were arrested after law enforcement accused them of furnishing alcohol to minors as part of an operation in three Northern California localities.

In a “shoulder tap” operation, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested two suspects Thursday as part of operation in Grass Valley, Penn Valley and Auburn, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, a minor stood outside a store and asked customers to buy them alcohol, the Sheriff’s Office said. The minor, who works in collaboration with law enforcement, will indicate to the adult that he or she is underage.

An adult who buys a child alcohol faces a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, the news release said.

“We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said Joe McCullough, the director of ABC. “By preventing underage drinking we can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs.”

Statistics show people under 21 years old have a higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers, the news release said.