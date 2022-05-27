Two accused of delivering fentanyl resulting in death

May 26—KINGSTON — Two people arrested for delivering fentanyl resulting in an overdose death were among more than a dozen suspected drug peddlers picked up by law enforcement officers Thursday.

"The bottom line is, I think I said this when I got promoted to chief, if you're going to sell drugs in Kingston and the communities that surround us, we're going to arrest ya. This isn't the first time, this is the second or third time we've done these operations," said Kingston Police Chief Rick Kotchik. "My guys do great work and we're going to continue to do it."

Christian Jackson Barnes, 33, address listed as homeless, and Jennifer M. Giuli, 39, of Main Street, Luzerne, were charged with providing Brandyn Dougalas with fentanyl on Nov. 5, 2021, according to court records.

Dougalas was found dead inside a residence on East Walnut Street in Kingston. An autopsy revealed he died from fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication, according to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office.

Police investigating Dougalas' death alleged Giuli was the go-between with Barnes giving her fentanyl that she delivered to Dougalas, according to court records.

Barnes and Giuli were arrested in a law enforcement sweep of drug pushers and peddlers across the Wyoming Valley, Kotchik and District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce said the coordination among different law enforcement agencies was conducted in an attempt to curtail drug sales and use and possibly save lives over the approaching three day holiday weekend.

"The drug delivery resulting in death cases are one of the ones we're really concentrating on," Kotchik said. "Much of this is for the families and bringing closure to those families. Our detectives here in Kingston have really concentrated on these cases and we're very happy with making the end result with these arrests."

The drug sweep began early Thursday morning when Barnes and Giuli were arrested.

By mid-afternoon, Kotchik and Sanguedolce said at least 19 people were in custody with the ultimate goal of arresting 28 to 30 suspected drug traffickers.

Over the last year, Kotchik said a number of controlled drug sales occurred coordinated by Kingston police. When it was time to begin making arrests, Kingston police was joined by the district attorney's office along with police in Wilkes-Barre, Pittston and Larksville.

"We decided it was time to get arrest warrants and start picking everybody up," Kotchik said.

As for Barnes and Giuli, they were charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Giuli was further charged with a second count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Barnes was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre and jailed without bail at the county correctional facility as he was deemed a flight risk and danger to the community. Giuli was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Others arrested and arraigned were:

—Melinda Ungvarsky, 42, of Jenkins Township, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana). Released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

—Nicholas Varga, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, criminal conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine). Released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

—Nathan Richardson, 56, of Scranton, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine), two counts of criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

—Eleanor (Ellie) Tompkins, 54, of Pittston, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine), one count criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $25,000 bail.

—Daniel Konopke, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $200,000 bail.

—Ahmyr Younger, 20, of Kingston, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance. Jailed for lack of $25,000 bail.

—Franklin Hammersly, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

—Hector (Poppy) Alicea, 57, of Wilkes-Barre, arrested March 9, pled guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl). Scheduled to be sentenced June 17.

—Joseph Delozier, 39, of Wilkes-Barre, arrested March 9, charged with criminal conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

—Christian (Cree) Bittner, 22, of Hazleton, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

—Kelly Jones, 40, of Exeter, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

—George Steltz, 56, of Hanover Township, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $150,000 bail.

—Damon Gallagher, 21, of Plymouth, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana). Released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

—Beth Dice, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine), criminal use of communication facility. Released on $10,000 unsecured bail.