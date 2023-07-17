Two accused in drive-by shooting also face probation violations

Two of the men accused of killing Columbia resident Deshaun Houston, 33, last month also now have to contend with probation violations in separate older cases.

Both Bryton Allen and Jajuan Crockett still are without attorneys to defend against charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the alleged drive-by shooting death of Houston.

Both had probation violation hearings on the older cases and a status hearing in the murder case Friday.

Allen's status hearing in the murder case was continued one week to July 21 by Division 3 Judge Kevin Crane, while Crockett's status hearing was continued to July 24 by Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs.

Crockett could face up to 55 years if original sentences were to run consecutively on the probation violations, Jacobs said, in encouraging Crockett to apply for representation either through the public defender's office or a private attorney.

The third suspect in custody, Damarkus Williams, who has no prior cases that would lead to a probation violation, is to have an arraignment hearing Monday. He is the only suspect who has secured an attorney via the public defenders office.

All three are accused of participating the alleged drive-by shooting June 26 in the 3200 Block of Dove Drive and all are held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: June drive-by shooting suspects still need lawyers