Two accused gang members arrested by KCSO

Apr. 5—Two men were arrested Tuesday evening after Kern County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant in Wasco and found firearms, according to a news release.

Deputies went to the 1800 block of D Street in Wasco at 4:50 p.m. and arrested suspected gang members Rene Fierro, 25, and Edston Vasquez, 21. A loaded semi-automatic 9 mm pistol without a serial number — often known as a "ghost gun" — and a high-capacity magazine were found inside the house, a news release said.

Fierro was arrested on suspicion of participating in a street gang, willful cruelty to a child and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Vasquez was arrested in connection to an unrelated shooting incident in March, KCSO reported.

Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.