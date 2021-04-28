Two accused of murder in shooting of Springfield 19-year-old now in custody

Apr. 28—Two Dayton men accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Keyshayla Collins at a Springfield gas station on Feb. 26 are both in the Clark County Jail.

Sean Thomas, 26, was indicted March 1 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, having weapons under disability and two charges of felonious assault.

Demietrus Scott, 21, was indicted at the same time for aggravated murder, two counts of murder, attempter murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Collins was shot at the Speedway at 1147 N. Limestone St.

In an affidavit, police said surveillance video shower Thomas confronted Collins and another man before firing multiple gunshots into the two.

According to police, Scott was the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews found her lying at the entrance of the gas station.

The man with Collins was injured, and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.