Two accused of plotting a man's murder

A Burkburnett man and woman accused of plotting a murder were caught discussing it on video during a recorded jail visit, according to allegations in court documents.

Schonda Leigh-An Rogers and Kevin Vincent Ellis were indicted this month on charges of conspiracy to commit capital murder in connection with an Aug. 23 incident. They are suspected of colluding to threaten, rob and murder a Wichita Falls man to get money from him to bail Ellis out of jail.

Ellis, 39, and Rogers, 43, were being held Wednesday in the Wichita County Detention Center on $500,000 bonds for murder conspiracy charges, according to online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury handed down an indictment Nov. 1 against Ellis and Rogers, charging each with conspiracy to commit capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony. The first-degree felony is punishable by up to life in prison.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A Wichita County sheriff's corporal began investigating after detention staff notified him of tablet visititation that showed possible crime, according to allegations in affidavits for arrest warrants.

Rogers had made a video call to Ellis on Aug. 13 asking him to go to an address on Fillmore Street and do whatever was necessary to get money from a man there so she could get out of jail.

The corporal reviewed the recorded video from a tablet visit between Rogers and Ellis at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 14, according to allegations.

In that call, Ellis confirmed he knew which house she meant and gave her a Fillmore Street address. Rogers told Ellis that if the man was by himself, "go handle your business."

According to allegations, he told her he was trying to avoid that, but then Ellis said, "I'm going to have to kill him."

Rogers told him she needed to get out of jail because she had been "jumped," and they became emotional. She urged him to go to the house on Fillmore and get the money. She assured Ellis the money was there, as well as other valuables.

Ellis described his preparations, including enlisting another person for lookout, having a change of clothes for a disguise, checking for cameras, scoping out the property and having a "tool" — slang for a weapon — since he didn't know how big their target for robbery and possible murder was, according to allegations.

Rogers told him to attempt to get in the house by being nice until the time comes to not be nice, according to allegations.

"I'm not going to leave anybody to point me out in a lineup," Ellis told her. "I promise you I will go there."

He told Rogers he would only do it "because you asked me to and I told you I would. . . . I promise you I will go there."

The corporal determined their conversation was consistent with committing robbery or theft and seriously injuring or killing someone, according to allegations.

At the time of the video call, Rogers was being held in jail on charges related to drug possession and interference with an emergency call, according to jail records. Her total bonds are $532,000.

Ellis was being held without bond Wednesday for charges of injury to a child in connection with a June 20, 2019, incident and robbery in connection with a Nov. 7, 2022, incident, online jail records show.

He was also in jail for a charge of assault of family/household member-impeding breathing/circulation in connection with a July 13, 2023, incident. His total bonds are $515,000.

