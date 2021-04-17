Two accused of sexual assault

Apr. 16—Johnson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ronny McBroom last week set bonds on two county residents arrested on sexual assault offenses. The cases are unrelated.

McBroom set a bond of $300,000 on Steven Edwards Jr., 40, of Venus, in connection with an April 6 incident. McBroom also issued an emergency protective order against Edwards with special conditions related to sexual assault charges.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office detectives to the scene on April 6 on reports of a sexual assault.

The victim said Edwards came to her residence wanting to talk and asking if he could come in, according to Edwards' arrest affidavit.

Once inside, Edwards "put himself on her" and said he wanted to engage in oral sex, according to the affidavit.

The victim said no, after which Edwards requested other sexual activity, which the victim also refused, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Edwards kept getting closer to her and grabbed her face and chin while trying to kiss her. The victim attempted to fight him off at which point he pushed her onto a sofa and engaged in sexual intercourse with her, according to the affidavit.

A neighbor told officers that he saw Edwards walk across his yard toward the victim's residence then walk back across his yard about 20 minutes later.

The victim called 911 after Edwards left.

A criminal history check revealed that Edwards is registered as a sex offender in Johnson County, according to the affidavit.

McBroom set bond at $50,000 on Dakota Lane Rutkowski, 23, of Rio Vista on a charge of sexual assault. McBroom also issued an emergency protective order against Rutkowski with special conditions related to sexual assault charges.

Cleburne police interviewed the victim, 16 at the time, on September 2019.

The victim said she was at a friends house when came over and began trying to kiss her, according to reports. The victim said she told Rutkowski that she did not know him and was 16. The victim said Rutkowski said he was sorry but continued trying to kiss her and then engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

Rutkowski told police the sex was consensual but admitted that the victim told him she was 16 before the incident occurred, according to reports.

Assault arrests

McBroom on April 4 set a $25,000 bond against Mitzi Nichole Martin, 21, of Keene, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. McBroom also issued an emergency protective order against Martin.

Keene and Alvarado police responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Spruce Street on April 3.

The victim told police that he learned that his girlfriend, Martin, had been cheating on him. The victim said that Martin asked to be let out of his vehicle while he and she were driving home. The victim refused to stop, whereupon Martin bit him on the shoulder, according to reports. Police observed blood on the victim's right shoulder.

Once back home, Martin retrieved a fillet knife and threw it at the victim, striking him in the knee. Martin then exited the home by climbing out a bedroom window, according to reports. Police found her inside a warehouse on East Fourth Street and arrested her.

McBroom on the same day set a bond of $25,000 against Elizabeth Dee Morse, 27, of Alvarado, on a charge of aggravated assault with weapon. McBroom also issued an emergency protective order against Morse.

Alvarado police responded to a disturbance call on April 3 on Tanglewood Drive.

Morse said her boyfriend strangled her and pressed his hand against her face causing her pain, according to reports. Police saw no redness or bruising indicating strangulation or struggle but did note blood spots on the stairs and front door.

Police located the boyfriend down the street who said Morse and he were arguing about car keys when she "ran up on him." The victim said he wrapped his arms around her shoulder area to calm her down but that she kept picking at and provoking him.

The victim said he let Morse go at which point she "grabbed two knives and stabbed him in his arm" at which point he ran out of the residence.

Police noted a 2 to 3 inch deep laceration in the victim's forearm.

McBroom set bond at $4,000 against Jeassy Bobby Cruz, 35, of Keene, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. McBroom also issued an emergency protective order against Cruz.

Keene police responded to South Iowa Street on April 4.

The victim, Cruz' sister, said she informed her brother to "leave the birds alone" at which point Cruz called her a bad name, grabbed her arms and attempted to push her down, according to reports. In the process the victim received scratches to her right arm and chin, according to reports.