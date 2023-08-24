Two accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma County jail

A former Oklahoma County jail inmate, along with a man who authorities say lives out of state, are accused of scheming to bring drugs into the facility.

In Oklahoma County District Court, Jordan Kathleen Keith, 27, and Terrance Lee Burmood, 62 each face two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession of controlled drugs in jail.

The case unfolded in October when jail mail room staff told investigators about two suspicious packages addressed to Keith.

The packages appeared to be legal mail from a law firm in Oklahoma City, but were postmarked from Colorado, and allegedly were sent by Burmood, court documents show.

More: Drugs continue to get inside Oklahoma County jail, leading to overdoses

An investigator found several pills inside the packages. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tested the pills and learned they were positive for fentanyl.

Later that October, the same inmate received an envelope postmarked from Colorado. The envelope contained a card and five pictures. OSBI testing showed the items were positive for methamphetamine, the jail said.

Keith is currently serving a prison sentence at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center for drug trafficking and gun convictions.

Burmood lives out of state, a jail spokesman said. He previously was sentenced to serve 32 years in prison, according to court documents.

Oklahoma County Jail has had problems with rampant drug use for years

The contraband discovery came amid promises by jail leaders to overhaul the facility and curtail inmate violence and drug use, which for years have been rampant problems at the beleaguered jail.

“It is imperative that we hold people accountable for the harm they can bring upon detainees and staff by smuggling in drugs and contraband,” jail CEO Brandi Garner said in a statement. “Fighting contraband is an ongoing battle. We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to keep drugs out of the jail and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who is caught smuggling contraband in the jail.”

Broken Trust: How the Oklahoma County jail leadership failed those it sought to protect

Once Burmood is in custody, he will be extradited to Oklahoma to face charges.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Two accused of bringing drugs into Oklahoma County Jail