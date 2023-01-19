Two accused of stealing taxi

Jan. 19—HIGH POINT — A cab driver was robbed of his taxi Wednesday morning in north High Point, and a man and juvenile were arrested after leading police on a short chase.

Just after 6:30 a.m. the High Point Police Department received a call from a taxicab driver who said two people he had driven to the 4800 block of Wendover Avenue pulled out a weapon and stole his taxi.

Officers spotted the taxi and chased it until it crashed at the intersection of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street, where the driver, identified by police as Malachi Wharton, 19, of Greensboro, got out and tried to run away. Officers soon caught him.

A juvenile also was taken into custody and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Greensboro, police said. Information about the juvenile, such as age and gender, wasn't released.

No information about what Wharton was charged with was released.