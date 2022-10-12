Two accused of trafficking meth in Le Sueur County

Oct. 12—LE CENTER — Two Minnesota Lake residents were charged with intent to sell and possession of methamphetamine this week in Le Sueur County.

Steven Vincent Pierce, 33, and Bobbi-Jo Marie Perrault, 36, face two felonies each in Le Sueur County District Court.

An informant reportedly told a drug task force agent that Perrault planned to buy a large amount of meth in the Twin Cities area and would be bringing it to Le Sueur Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. Police later stopped a vehicle driven by Pierce with Perrault as passenger and reported finding meth in a purse.

After arresting them, police searched the vehicle the next day and said they turned up 327 grams of meth along with $792 to go with another $1,240 found on Pierce.

In an interview at the jail, the agent said Pierce said he didn't know anything about drugs in the vehicle. The agent next talked to Perrault and said she had Pierce come along with her on a trip to buy a pound of meth before selling some in Le Sueur.