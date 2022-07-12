Two accused of transporting missing teen girl from SLO County to Mexico, sheriff says

Two people accused of taking a 15-year-old girl from Nipomo and bringing her to Mexico are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Victorville resident Daniel Navarro, 38, and Julie Le, 20, of Garden Grove, face federal charges of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, the agency said in a news release.

Le and Navarro reportedly drove from Nipomo to Tijuna with the teenage girl hidden in the backseat on July 1, the night before the teen’s quinceañera, the release said

Le and Navarro were arrested as they entered the United States on Sunday evening, 10 days after they had allegedly brought the girl into Mexico, the release said.

The DOJ identified the girl by the initials A.T.

The 15-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, girl went missing July 1 while visiting family in Nipomo, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Family members said that the girl was found in Mexico on Monday.

The teen has since been reunited with family members, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The Tribune does not name alleged victims of sex crimes.

According to the release, Le would help Navarro, who sometimes posed as a person called “Angel,” contact minors online.

Court documents said Navarro had an online relationship with the girl for the past year, and a review of one of his Instagram accounts revealed conversations where he would profess his love to the girl and discuss having sex in order to impregnate the girl.

“The affidavit states that Navarro used social media in attempt to convince one of A.T.’s relatives to run away with him, and that Navarro tried to entice other teenage girls to send him sexual images,” the release said.

The FBI and the county Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident with help from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. The FBI’s legal attaché in Mexico City and Mexican law enforcement authorities also provided assistance.

Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Reidy of the Violent and Organized Crime Section is prosecuting the case.

