Two accused of trying to move guns, ammunition from Brownsville into Mexico

Dec. 6—Two men remain in federal custody without bond following their arrest on allegations they tried to smuggle guns and ammunition from the United States into Mexico.

Jose Eduardo Cruz Castillo and Aureliano Garcia Martinez, ages and addresses unknown, appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Ronald G. Morgan who ordered they be detained without bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8, federal court dockets reflect.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Cruz Castillo and Garcia Martinez attempted to cross the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville on Sunday in a Ford 150 pickup truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working the outbound lanes at the bridge inspected the truck, as it was heading into Mexico, the complaint stated.

Both Cruz Castillo and Garcia Martinez gave the agents a negative declaration for firearms and other contraband in their possession.

The complaint reads that during an inspection of the truck, the officers found two disassembled handguns concealed in various locations of the truck, along with four magazines.

When interviewed by Homeland Security Investigation special agents, Cruz Castillo and Garcia Martinez admitted they knew they had concealed weapons and that they had purchased them at a gun show in Arkansas, the complaint stated.

The men also admitted they knew it was illegal to export firearms from the U.S. into Mexico, and they did not have a license to export the weapons and ammunition.

In a separate gun smuggling and ammunition smuggling case, Rosa Maria Alvarez, age and address unknown, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 8 following her Aug. 31 indictment on the charges, federal court records indicated.

Alvarez was arrested Aug. 12 after she was found in possession of several handguns and ammunition.

Officers working outbound lanes at the Gateway International Bridge stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe Alvarez was driving for inspection as it was headed into Mexico, according to a federal criminal complaint.

She was asked if she was carrying any firearms or other contraband and Alvarez said no, officials said. She was asked to get out of her vehicle, and this is when the officers noticed her hands going to her waistline, the complaint stated.

Alvarez told the officers she had a handgun in her waistline area, officials said. When the officers conducted a further search of Alvarez, they found one handgun in each of the boots she was wearing, the complaint stated.

The officers searched the Tahoe and found ammunition and magazines and other personal items, officials said. Homeland Security Investigation special agents interviewed Alvarez and she told them she had "concealed three handguns, six magazines and 150 rounds of ammunition with the intent to smuggle the items into Mexico and to deliver to persons in Jimenez, Tamaulipas, Mexico," the complaint stated.

In all, the officers found one .22 LR caliber handgun, one .22 WMR caliber handgun, one 380 automatic handgun, two .22 LR magazines, two 380 auto magazines, two .22WMR magazines and 100 rounds of 380 auto caliber ammunition and 50 rounds of 38 S&W caliber ammunition, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states that Alvarez admitted she knew it was illegal to smuggle firearms and ammunition into Mexico and that she did not apply for a license to export the items.

Alvarez is out on a $50,000 bond. Jury selection in her case is scheduled for Jan. 17 before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.