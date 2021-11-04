Two accused of trying to steal home furnace knocked out by fumes, Canada police say

Two people who broke into a home in Canada to try to cart off a furnace knocked themselves out with propane fumes when they wrenched something loose, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a break-in at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 spotted a man and woman in their 40s unconscious inside the home, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

Despite a strong smell of propane gas, officers rushed in and rescued the two, who were revived by firefighters, police said.

Police said the man and woman had been trying to steal the home’s furnace when they dislodged the gas feed and were overcome by fumes.

“I don’t know if they wanted to take it for another location, I’m not sure what their goal was,” Sgt. Dani McKinnon told Global News when asked why the two tried to steal a furnace.

The home was vacant, according to the publication.

