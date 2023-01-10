Two accused of using stolen checks in Eau Claire

Jan. 9—EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire residents are accused of taking $1,600 by forging checks believed to be stolen from an older man's storage locker.

Natasha L. Knudtson, 31, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., faces felony charges for identity theft-financial gain for depositing $1,450 from forged checks into her bank account in mid-June. As she's currently on bail for other pending cases, there's also a charge of felony bail jumping against Knudtson.

Nicholas L. Vincent, 18, 3121 Saturn Ave., is being charged with one felony count of uttering a forgery for using an ATM to deposit a $150 forged check on June 20 in Eau Claire.

If found guilty, each of the charges against the two carries a potential sentence of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Due to Knudtson's status as a repeat offender, she could get an additional two to four years in prison.

A criminal complaint was filed Monday in Eau Claire County Court, but both Knudtson and Vincent are awaiting their initial appearances in the case.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire resident notified police on June 27 that checks were being used to draw funds from their grandfather's account at Heartland Credit Union. The account had not been used in several years and only had $100 left in it, according to the family.

The grandfather's storage unit had recently been broken into and family members believe the old checks, which bore the man's prior address, were taken from there.

A police detective discovered five of the checks were written to Knudtson and deposited into her account at Bank of America. The remaining check was written to Vincent and deposited with the help of an ATM at a local Royal Credit Union location.

Police obtained video surveillance footage from the ATM when the check was deposited, using it to verify that Vincent was the person who made the transaction.

Records of Knudtson's account obtained from the bank show her balance increasing by the exact amount of the five checks when each was deposited.

Vincent's initial appearance in the case is scheduled for Thursday. Knudtson already had court dates on Monday for other pending cases, but her initial appearance for this new case is set for Jan. 24.