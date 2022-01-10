Take-Two buys FarmVille maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push

FILE PHOTO: The Zynga logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in San Francisco
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive is buying "Farmville" creator Zynga in an $11.04 billion deal, the "Grand Theft Auto" maker said on Monday, as it looks to tap into a surge in on-the-go gaming on smartphones.

Take-Two, also known for "Red Dead Redemption", offered $9.86 per share, representing a 64% premium to the last closing price of Zynga. Zynga's shares rose about 50% in trading before the bell, while those of Take-Two fell nearly 9%.

The deal follows Electronic Arts' $2.4 billion acquisition of Glu Mobile last year as game studios look to build their mobile portfolios.

Many consumers, who were glued to their consoles during the peak of the pandemic, have now shifted to mobile gaming as they prefer to play on the go.

"This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity," Take-Two Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick said in a statement.

The equity value of the deal is $11.04 billion, according to Reuters calculations. Including debt, the deal is worth $12.7 billion.

Take-Two has received financing of $2.7 billion from J.P. Morgan and intends to fund the rest with cash from its balance sheet and proceeds of new debt issuance.

Take-Two expects about $100 million in annual cost savings within the first two years after completion, and more than $500 million in adjusted revenue over time.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trial date set for man accused in October 2020 fatal drive-by shooting of Pineville teen

    No plea bargain has been reached for an Alexandria man accused in the drive-by fatal shooting of a Pineville teen. A March trial date has been set.

  • Lawmakers urge U.S. Treasury's Yellen to back review of IMF surcharges

    Sixteen Democratic lawmakers are urging U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to back a review aimed at ending the International Monetary Fund's policy of charging countries significant surcharges on larger loans that are not repaid quickly. In a Jan. 10 letter to Yellen led by Representatives Jesus Garcia and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the lawmakers called the policy "unfair and counterproductive," and said it robbed countries of resources needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. "At a time when countries around the world should be focused on this public health crisis, these surcharges divert billions of dollars into the IMF’s pockets here in Washington and prevent an equitable recovery,” Garcia said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Take-Two to acquire mobile gaming giant Zynga for $12.7B

    Huge consolidation is afoot in the world of gaming. Today Take-Two Interactive announced a plan to acquire mobile games giant Zynga, in a deal valued at $9.861 per share, $3.50 in cash and the remaining $6.361 in shares of Take-Two common stock. Zynga's enterprise value in the deal works out to $12.7 billion.

  • Take-Two to purchase Zynga in $12.7 billion cash-and-stock deal

    Take-Two Interactive Inc. plans to acquire Zynga Inc. in a $12.7 billion deal that will give the videogame publisher greater exposure to the mobile-gaming business.

  • 18-year-old mother confesses to leaving baby in New Mexico dumpster, police say

    An 18-year-old mother was charged with attempted murder after authorities said she left her newborn child alive in a New Mexico dumpster.

  • Pfizer doubles down on mRNA tech with three deals

    The pharmaceutical giant has been looking to advance the development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics after it led global efforts develop a shot against the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Monday it would pay Beam $300 million upfront to do research on three new therapy targets outside the gene-editing company's existing programs.

  • Nicholasville murder suspect found in Florida, shoots himself

    The suspect was wanted for the alleged murder of a woman at his home in Nicholasville last Wednesday.

  • Monday Mystery: Why did a gun fired point blank at an Augusta policeman miss?

    Augusta Police Officer J.R. Rouse is glad that on a Monday night in November 1976, a bullet headed toward his mid-section somehow missed.

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 51.8% to $9.12, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 7.43% to $152.37. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Sank 50.5% in 2021 and Continues to Fall

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 50.5% in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After surging roughly 151% across 2020's trading, investors reassessed the gene-editing specialist's drug pipeline and moved out of the company's stock. While the benchmark index managed to post stellar performance last year, this was largely driven by a small selection of mega-cap stocks, and many smaller, more speculative growth plays saw significant sell-offs across the year's trading.

  • Better Buy: Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have a lot in common that commends them to investors as long-term buy and holds. What makes Federal Realty and Realty Income such compelling choices is their venerability matched by performance.

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.