Two added to indictment involving KSP trooper

Aug. 24—LONDON — Following the federal indictment of a Kentucky State Trooper in June, the grand jury in London last Wednesday returned a superseding six-count indictment accusing current and former officers of using excessive force during an arrest then conspiring to cover it up.

Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, have been charged with with a conspiracy and with engaging in obstructive conduct with the intent to prevent communication of information to federal law enforcement relating to the possible commission of a federal offense.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier, the indictment alleges that Elliotte and Lovett assaulted and injured a victim without justification, then Elliotte, Lovett and Howell conspired to conceal the force and the circumstances under which they used it.

The defendants developed a cover story about what happened that was as close as possible to what a recording would show, in case the assault had been recorded, the indictment said.

It also alleges that Elliotte unlawfully entered a home on the night of the assault, which deprived the residents of their right to be free from unreasonable searches.

The charges stem from the August 18, 2020 arrest of an individual the federal indictment identified only as B.H. in Whitley County.

Published reports identify the victim as Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. Hamblin filed a federal civil lawsuit in December 2020 that said training used by state police led to a "brutal beating" that left him with several fractured bones in his face.

Each man faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy and obstruction charges, authorities said. In addition, Elliotte and Lovett face up to 10 years for the deprivation of rights charge related to the alleged assault, and Elliotte faces up to one year for the deprivation of rights charge related to the alleged unlawful entry.

Howell was scheduled to be arraigned at the U.S. District Court in London this (Tuesday afternoon). Court dates for Elliotte and Lovett were not available at press time.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.