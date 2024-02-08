Two additional teens plead guilty for role in Rancho High student's death
Two additional teenagers have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for their role in 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis' death. Our Jaewon Jung has the latest.
Two additional teenagers have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for their role in 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis' death. Our Jaewon Jung has the latest.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argue that a sexual relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade constitute an ethical conflict in the case.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
The Jazz, according to league sources, have discussed a framework with the Raptors that would bring Brown to Utah in return for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Taylor Swift will be heading to Disney+ in March with a "Taylor's Version" of her concert film.
Disney's standalone ESPN streaming service is coming late next year, with "the full suite" of live channels.
Shoppers and dermatologists alike are wild about these effective but gentle overnight strips.
Disney reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
Players will be able to “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more” in the new entertainment universe, which will be powered by Epic’s flagship Unreal Engine.
It’s been almost three years since Hester Peirce, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), released her updated Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0. “There’s room for something to address the legitimate concerns that crypto-skeptics have, while addressing the legitimate concerns of innovators,” Peirce added. The proposal’s previous versions aimed to “answer the question a lot of people had” surrounding the issuance of tokens, Peirce said.
The actor went to mime school to play a Victorian zombie in the “coming of rage” film.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
In 2020, Biden seemed moderate next to progressive presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He doesn't have that advantage in 2024.
Doc Gooden is one of the 15 members of the exclusive baseball fraternity known as the Black Aces.
The OnePlus 12 offers the same speedy performance and better battery life than the Galaxy S24+ along with solid cameras and a great screen for $200 less.
The five-time Oscar nominee, who was honored by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals as the 2024 Woman of the Year, talked about aging in Hollywood.
Limited to 350 units globally, the Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a three-tone paint job and a list of standard features that almost reads like a car's.
Microsoft has redesigned Copilot for the web and mobile. It's rolling out more image generation features too.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins needs more evidence inflation is coming back to the Fed’s 2% target, but if that happens cuts could come "later this year."
Bluesky opened to the public yesterday after launching in an invite-only beta last year. Getting on Bluesky might not be as exciting as it was when people were selling invites on eBay for $400 a pop, but there's still a lot of curiosity around the decentralized, open source social app. According to publicly available data, Bluesky's unique user count almost doubled from Monday to Tuesday, when the platform opened to the public.