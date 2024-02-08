Two additional teens plead guilty for role in Rancho High student's death

TechCrunch

It’s been almost three years since Hester Peirce, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), released her updated Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0. “There’s room for something to address the legitimate concerns that crypto-skeptics have, while addressing the legitimate concerns of innovators,” Peirce added. The proposal’s previous versions aimed to “answer the question a lot of people had” surrounding the issuance of tokens, Peirce said.