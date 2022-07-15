Two Adelanto women arrested on suspicion of burglary in Apple Valley

Two Adelanto women were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home in Apple Valley.

A residential burglary in Apple Valley led to the arrest of two Adelanto women, sheriff’s officials said.

Suspects Jasmine Monique Augustus, 30, and Kyiome Yvonne Martin, 40, who were both arrested, remain at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

Bail for Augustus was set at $100,000. She is scheduled to appear on Aug. 8 in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

Martin’s bail is set at $50,000, but no bail for a burglary and a probation violation. She is scheduled to appear Friday and Saturday in Victorville Superior Court.

Stolen property and mail

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 8:58 a.m. on June 28, deputies responded to a burglary in the 20000 block of Thunderbird Road.

The caller reported seeing two women entering a residence and loading items into their vehicle. Upon arrival, a witness provided deputies with a description of both women and the vehicle.

Deputy Mammolito searched the area and located the vehicle and one of the suspects, later identified as Augustus. During a vehicle search, the deputy located stolen property from the residence and stolen mail belonging to numerous victims.

Through investigation, the second suspect was identified as Martin, a convicted felon. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On July 13, Deputy Flores located and arrested Martin.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760)- 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

