Two adults dead in apparent Pasco murder-suicide, deputies say

TRINITY — Two adults were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The two adults, who were in a domestic relationship, were found in the Trinity West area. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident Sunday.

No one is else was injured and there is no public safety threat, deputies said.

No other information was immediately released.

How to get help

If you are in immediate danger from domestic violence, call 911. The Florida Coalition of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-500-1119. There are local agencies in the Tampa Bay area to reach out to for help.

In Hillsborough County you can call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org.

In Pinellas County you can call the Community Action Stops Abuse 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, text casa-stpete.org/chat or visit casapinellas.org.

In Pasco County, you can contact Sunrise of Pasco County at its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.