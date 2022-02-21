Two adults dead and child critically wounded after shooting overnight in Kansas City

A man and a woman are dead and a boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a triple shooting in the early morning hours Monday, Kansas City police said.

Officers found the two adults shot dead around 12:45 a.m. in a vehicle in a parking at Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Ave.

The boy appeared to have been shot as well, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. The child, who is under age 10, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last report, he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police were not immediately able to identify the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.