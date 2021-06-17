Two adults found dead in Limington home

Jun. 17—Two adults were found dead in a home on Hardscrabble Road in Limington that was damaged by fire Thursday morning, according to Maine State Police.

Sgt. Chris Harriman told reporters at the scene that a man and woman were found dead at the scene of an early morning house fire, according to NewsCenter Maine.

Police are currently questioning a man who had been found driving in the area about the incident.

The Limington Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a fire at the house on Hardscrabble Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was out before 7 a.m. and yellow crime scene tape was put up around the house.

Police have not released the names of the man and woman. Autopsies will be done tomorrow at the state Medical Examiner's Office to confirm their identities and determine a cause of death, police said.

A section of Hardscrabble Road remains closed Thursday afternoon.

Limington, with a population of about 3,700, is in interior York County.

This story will be updated.