Two adults, four children identified as victims in the fatal Hartland apartment fire

A crowd of people takes part in a vigil at Nixon Park, 339 Maple Ave., in Hartland on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, following reports that six people were killed in an apartment building fire.

Two adults and four children died in an apartment fire in the village of Hartland on Friday, according to a Sunday news release from the Hartland Police Department.

The adults have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick, police said.

The four children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.

All six individuals resided together in the apartment, located at 700 Mansfield Court, police said.

This continues to remain an active investigation by the Hartland Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office. On Friday, Misko said that a criminal investigation was underway but was unable to confirm if investigators believe the fire was set intentionally or maliciously.

There is no danger to the community regarding this incident, according to police.

"Please respect the family's privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones," police said.

A report of a fire came in about 5:11 Friday morning. The fire took place at a four-family apartment building. Upon arrival, the Hartland police and fire departments helped evacuate individuals from inside the actively burning building and from balconies.

A total of 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded with mutual aid.

Later Friday, about 20 residents gathered for a vigil at Nixon Park.

Arlene Phelps said she brought her daughter to Nixon Park because her daughter attended Arrowhead High School with one of the victims, a teenage girl. “They just had homecoming last week, and now this,” Phelps said.

“(My daughter) just needed to come out to start grieving,” Phelps said. “Like she went to school with her, she seen her, she talked to her last night.”

Jennett Zuehl attended the vigil with her daughter, a North Shore Middle School seventh grader who she says was friends with one of the victims.

The show of support for the children who have lost classmates is important, Zuehl said.

“Unfortunately, these things happened," she said. "I am grateful to live in a community willing to come together like this and show support for one another and show support for the kids.”

Hartland Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill agreed.

“We are all going through this together,” Pfannerstill said. “It’s a really strong and vibrant community, but we take things like this really hard. People are really sticking together.”

La Risa R. Lynch, Drake Bentley, Drew Dawson and Sarah Volpenhein of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Hartland apartment fire: Two adults, four children who died identified