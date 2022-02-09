Two adults, one child shot in their car in Mebane Wednesday morning

Three people, including one child, were shot in their vehicle on Industrial Drive in Mebane early Wednesday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was called to the UNC Hillsborough Emergency Department just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after two adults and a child showed up with gunshot wounds. Investigators found the vehicle they arrived in had several bullet holes and a smoking engine.

Identities of the victims have not been released, but two of the injured were transferred for treatment at UNC Chapel Hill. The Sherriff's Office did not provide updates on the victims' conditions.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near Industrial Drive in Mebane, just off Interstate 85. No motive for the shooting has been announced.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

