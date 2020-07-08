Two Advisory Groups Representing $240MM in Assets Move to Arkadios

ATLANTA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Pennsylvania-based advisory firms have moved their assets under advisement to Arkadios Capital, a hybrid platform for RIAs and independent advisors.

Black Stone Partners, located in Exton, Penn., and Creative Capital Wealth Management Group out of Phoenixville, Penn. were previously with Triad Advisors.

Brian Stephenson and David Matulewicz co-founded Black Stone Partners with roughly $35MM in assets under advisement in 2016. They have grown the firm to more than $180MM in AUA today.

"Black Stone Capital found an ideal partner in Arkadios with CEO David Millican, who built his own business through recruiting and acquisitions," said Stephenson. "This move allows us to continue to grow our firm by leveraging Arkadios' experience and support while putting our clients' financial well-being first."

Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, CCWMG, is led by Frederick E. Hubler, Jr. MBA, CWS. The independent financial planning and wealth management firm uses a proprietary Milestone Clarification Process (MCP) to meet the needs of high net worth executives, retirees, business owners and entrepreneurs across 15 states. It oversees more than $65MM in assets.

"In Arkadios, we found a platform that meshes with our creative and entrepreneurial roots when it comes to financial planning and wealth management," said Hubler. "A lot of independent broker-dealers are one-size-fits-all. We found the opposite of that with David and Arkadios Capital."

A successful advisor himself, Millican founded Arkadios in 2016. The Atlanta-based firm has grown to more than $3.5BB in associated assets and more than 60 advisors and RIA groups.

"We are pleased to welcome Black Stone and Creative Capital to our growing company," said Millican. "These firms have systems that work incredibly well for their clients. We will help them to continue to serve those clients while also giving them the tools and support to grow their business."

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital was founded in 2016 by independent advisors with independent advisors in mind. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. The hybrid IBD has more than $3.5 billion in associated assets. For more information, visit www.arkadios.com.

