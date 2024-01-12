Two affordable housing developments proposed in Boyne City

New housing proposals include dozens of downtown apartments in Boyne City with year-round leases.

BOYNE CITY — The development of dozens of affordable year-round rental units is being proposed in downtown Boyne City.

Michigan Community Capital — a nonprofit with a history of creating housing for working residents through various partnerships — is currently proposing to redevelop two different sites in the city. The organization is working in partnership with the City of Boyne City and the Boyne District Library and has several other similar projects already under their belt in cities across Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Detroit and Flint.

The first project, “Lofts on Lake,” would be located at 110 N. Lake St. It would create 60-65 apartments and approximately 6,000-10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Aerial photo of the proposed development location. The Ray and Park project would redevelop 211 S. Park St. and 214 Ray St. into approximately 40 apartments, four live-work units and a new community room for the Boyne District Library.

The second, “Ray and Park,” would redevelop 211 S. Park St. and 214 Ray St. — now the location of the Boyne District Library parking lot — into approximately 40 apartments, four live-work units and a new community room for the library.

“We hope to attract an impactful commercial tenant such as a high-quality childcare provider, a healthy food tenant, small business or another commercial tenant that positively serves year-round Boyne residents,” the organization states on their website.

The proposed apartments will be year-round, 12-month minimum rentals, made up of studios, one bedroom units, two bedroom units, and three bedroom units. Short-term rentals or subleases would not be allowed in these properties.

In total, 55 percent of the apartments will be affordable to household incomes ranging from $35,050-$60,080, 35 percent of the apartments will be affordable to household incomes ranging from $46,720-$75,100 and 10 percent of the apartments, as well as the live-work units, will be market rate.

MCC is currently holding several informational sessions for the public and is seeking approvals from the Boyne City Planning Commission and the Boyne City City Commission in February and March.

If supported, the project will then seek funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Two in-person public project informational sessions will be held at the Boyne District Library at 11:30 a.m. and at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.

