Two Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy facing charges of sex crimes against a minor and domestic abuse

Andrew Miller
·1 min read

Two Afghan refugees have been federally indicted for crimes allegedly committed during their stay at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy.

Bahrullah Noori, a 20-year-old Afghan evacuee, is being charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person along with three other counts of engaging in a sex act with a minor, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

PLUNGE AMONG INDEPENDENTS DRAGS DOWN BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS: POLL

Noori’s alleged victims are under the age of 16.

Additionally, 32-year-old Mohammad Haroon Imaad is being charged with assaulting his wife by choking and suffocating her on September 17.

FOUR HOUSE REPUBLICANS FILE IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES AGAINST BIDEN OVER BORDER AND AFGHANISTAN

The two have been removed from the base and are being held at Dane County Jail.

If convicted, Noori faces a minimum of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison for the use of force charge alone.

Imaad faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Roughly 12,500 Afghans are being housed at Fort McCoy after being airlifted out of their country last month during President Joe Biden's military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Officials at Fort McCoy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

