Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees

ELAINE GANLEY
·7 min read

PARIS (AP) — One slept on the streets of Paris, the other in a massive makeshift migrant camp in northern France.

Nassrullah Youssoufi and Abdul Wali were among more than 1 million refugees and migrants who reached Europe in 2015. The two Afghans don't know each other, but they share a fear-driven past: escaping their homeland on foot, bus, train or ferry and landing in a new country where they had no rights, not even the right to stay.

Years later, the men live in France legally, one working as an asylum court interpreter in the capital and the other at a restaurant in the country's northeast. They are rich in hard-won experience that offers a road map for arriving Afghans, like the thousands evacuated to the United States, Europe and elsewhere after the Taliban regained control of Kabul last month.

Youssoufi and Wali's advice: Embrace the differences, love your new life and learn the local language.

For the 124,000 people airlifted out of Afghanistan last month during the U.S.-led evacuation, the most harrowing part of their journey may well have been getting past checkpoints, gunfire and desperate crowds to reach Kabul airport.

But a much larger number of Afghans found their own ways out before the Taliban takeover, and more are expected to flee in the months ahead. The people from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia who knocked on Europe's door six years ago traveled furtively for months and sometimes years, often paying smugglers to sneak them across borders.

Youssoufi, 32, and Wali, 31, appear to draw on the inner resources that helped them survive.

BECOMING ‘NORMAL’

There was no welcome mat or refugee services for Youssoufi or Wali when they arrived in France in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Wali spent his first 10 months in a huge makeshift migrant camp in the northern port of Calais. The camp of thousands, nicknamed “The Jungle," was known for its size and filthy, sometimes violent conditions. The asylum-seekers who congregated there had set their hopes on a new life in Britain, across the English Channel.

When the French government decided to close the camp, Wali helped authorities load thousands of other migrants onto buses to assigned homes around France. He took the last bus out of “The Jungle” on Oct. 27, 2016 after departing migrants had torched the remaining structures. His government bus took him to Strasbourg, a city of half-timbered houses on the German border and seat of the European Parliament.

All he had with him were the clothes on his back, his official papers and the yellow vest he wore to help evacuate. He later took the vest to his asylum application — precious proof of his work on behalf of the French government.

Wali recalls crying on the long bus ride into a new unknown. But gaining refugee status in Strasbourg changed his life, allowing him to get a job in a small restaurant and put a roof over his head.

“Now, I’m so happy to be here,” he said. “You’re not scared at night” like in the Calais migrant camp. “You have your job. You have your work, you come back home. You pay your rent. You are a normal person.”

___

GETTING LUCKY

Youssoufi started life in France on the streets after a harrowing 1½-year journey from Afghanistan that included three months of detention in Hungary for illegal entry.

Then, “I got lucky,” he recalls. A French teacher who asked why he was late to morning class took him in when he explained that he was homeless. She became his well of information to navigate the complex asylum process, then the university system.

“I consider her like my mother,” he said.

There are few services for the tens of thousands of migrants who mass in city streets around Europe. In France, the number of homeless encampments has ballooned since 2015. European governments are stealing themselves for another wave of asylum-seekers following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Wali was bitterly aware of his unwanted status while living in the Calais camp in 2016. “It’s their country. Right now, everybody hates us,” he said at the time.

Yet despite President Emmanuel Macron calling last month for a European initiative to “anticipate and protect us against an important migratory flux,” neither Wali nor Youssoufi complains about discrimination from the French.

“Everybody is nice to me,” Wali said. When he goes to a bar to watch a soccer match and cheer for his favorite French team, Lille, "I order my drink ... I pay them, sometimes I give a tip,” and all is well, he said.

“If I’d been discriminated against, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” Youssoufi said.

___

UNENDING JOURNEY

When not at his day job as an asylum court interpreter or studying for a law degree, Youssoufi holds court himself at the Afghan Market, a grocery store in northern Paris, where he helps Afghans in exile seeking guidance or translations of official documents.

At a nearby restaurant, he met recently with representatives of Afghan associations that are trying to help activist women seeking an exit to France.

“Since Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban, I said, ‘I must do something for my countrymen,’” Youssoufi, who has acquired French nationality, said.

In Afghanistan, his Hazara ethnic group has long been targeted by other Afghans, including the Taliban. He was 5 when his father, a general in Afghanistan’s army, was killed.

“I lived this. I’m living it again,” Youssoufi said.

Meanwhile, Wali is heartsick as he tries to get permission to bring his wife to his home in Strasbourg. He hasn't seen her since their marriage last year in Pakistan, not far from Laghman, their eastern home province in Afghanistan.

With the Taliban now in control of Afghanistan, Wali’s need to have his wife at his side has become more urgent: The daughter of a former Afghan government official, she is hiding out.

But immigration officials keep telling Wali to wait, and he says France’s crisis center devoted to evacuating Afghans didn't respond to his inquiry. He’s hired a lawyer to try to get officials to hear his plea for help.

Wali feels as if he is failing his wife.

“She’s scared,” he said. “She cries all the time.”

___

IT'S A NEW WORLD

Both Wali and Youssoufi agree that learning French is a must for newly arrived Afghans seeking a home here.

“When you find yourself in another country and you know neither the language nor the culture, obviously you’re a bit lost,” Youssoufi said.

Youssoufi also stresses the importance of embracing the values of secular France. He says he is crestfallen when some Afghans tell him that “for us the first thing is religion” or when they don’t want their wives to learn French, a way to keep them homebound.

“For me, the only religion is humanity,” Youssoufi said. He tells the Afghans he helps with administrative steps, “We’re in France. You must respect the values.…They are (now) our identity.”

Wali echoes Youssoufi’s belief in the importance of learning to communicate.

“When you speak French, you can help yourself and others as well,” he said, adding that Afghans without the language call on him to help sort out problems.

But his first piece of advice concerns maintaining a healthy outlook despite the hardships of being an outsider: “Always be nice, always stay positive, never think about the negative,” he recommends.

It’s with that positive attitude that Wali envisions the day his wife will finally join him in Strasbourg.

“I’ll take her the next day to learn French,” he said. He also won’t hesitate if she wants to learn to drive — something Afghan women don’t normally do back home.

“Women here are free," Wali said.

___

Follow AP's migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CIA reportedly warned military about civilian presence just seconds before missile hit in Kabul

    CIA reportedly warned military about civilian presence just seconds before missile hit in Kabul

  • Authorities crack down on people aiding transnational cartels in human smuggling

    Federal prosecutors are amid a nationwide crackdown on people who aid transnational criminal organizations engaged in smuggling people across borders and deep into the United States.

  • California Democrats see Harris and Newsom colliding on road to the White House

    A week before Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom beat back a recall election, Vice President Kamala Harris returned to California to rally voters to his side. United in victory for now, Democrats suspect Harris and Newsom will soon find themselves on a collision course.

  • Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

    Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital said Sunday, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers. Witnesses, meanwhile, said an explosion targeted a Taliban vehicle in the provincial city of Jalalabad, the second such deadly blast in as many days in an Islamic State stronghold. The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises by some that they would be tolerant and inclusive.

  • ‘Do not let our voices be silenced’: the desperate situation facing Afghan musicians

    An eerie silence has fallen on Afghanistan. This country, which nurtured some of the greatest musicians of Central Asia of the last half-century, is now officially a country without music. Though there is much confusion about what the new reign of the Taliban will bring, one thing at least is certain: public music-making is banned. This is in line with their very hard-line declaration that music is forbidden in Islam ⁠– which is wrong, because nowhere in the Koran or the Hadith is music unequivo

  • Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty. China's customs administration said it had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops or custard apples, and wax apples from Taiwan.

  • A doctor in Texas says he broke the law and performed an abortion: 'I can't just sit back and watch us return to 1972'

    Dr. Alan Braid said "I saw three teenagers die from illegal abortions" during his residency in 1972, the year before the Roe v. Wade ruling.

  • Exvangelicals are breaking away — and spreading the gospel

    Even as evangelicals maintain their position as the most popular religion in the U.S., a movement of self-described "exvangelicals" is breaking away, using social media to engage tens of thousands of former faithful.The big picture: Donald Trump's presidency, as well as movements around LGBTQ rights, #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, drew more Americans into evangelical churches while also pushing some existing members away.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Seven Southern states account for 70% of US orders for monoclonal antibodies, the treatment of choice for many vaccine refusers

    Governors in states with low vaccination rates are pushing the treatment, which many vaccine refusers are willing to take if they contract COVID-19.

  • Indonesia retrieves most-wanted militant's body from jungle

    The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. The military earlier said the militants killed late Saturday were Ali Kalora, leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians, and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima. The two men were fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district.

  • Constitution allows Biden to mandate COVID vaccine. Federal government can do even more.

    The administration should require travelers to show proof of vaccination. It will go a long way toward keeping nation safe and airlines busy.

  • A pregnant woman who was kicked in the belly by the Taliban has been released from Afghanistan, US rep says

    The woman, identified only as Nasria for safety reasons, said the Taliban was "hunting Americans" by going door to door looking for blue passports.

  • 'I’ve honestly never felt more free': new video shares how Black Americans feel living in Japan

    “Living while Black in Japan” is a short documentary made by filmmaking couple Keith Bedford and Shiho Fukada about what it’s like for Black Americans living in Japan. About the film: The documentary, uploaded to NPR’s YouTube channel, features three women and three men from the Black American community in Japan who shared their views on sensitive topics such as police and racism in the U.S. George Floyd’s killing had struck a chord among the interviewees, with some expressing concern that the same could happen to their loved ones back in the U.S.

  • Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

    MELBOURNE/PARIS (Reuters) -Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered ones with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership nL1N2QH2X7. The move caused fury in France, a NATO ally of the United States and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra, and also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • The Biden administration could sidestep McConnell's refusal to pay off America's bills by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin

    The government could technically mint a coin and decide it's worth $1 trillion. No more debt ceiling stand-off.

  • US envoy: Qatar plane takes more Americans from Afghanistan

    A Qatar Airways flight on Friday took more Americans out of Afghanistan, according to Washington's peace envoy, the third such airlift by the Mideast carrier since the Taliban takeover and the frantic U.S. troop pullout from the country. The development came amid rising concerns over the future of Afghanistan under the Taliban. The country's new Islamic rulers on Friday ordered that boys but not girls from grades six to 12, and male teachers but no women teachers return to school and resume classes, starting Saturday.

  • Biden sends hundreds of border agents, steps up flights to remove Haitian migrants from south Texas

    The Department of Homeland Security released the Biden administration's six-point strategy to deal with the influx of migrants at the southern border.

  • The Taliban has replaced the Afghan women's ministry with its own ministry of virtue and vice

    The new ministry will enforce the Taliban's interpretation of Sharia law, which includes a strict dress code, flogging, and public executions.

  • Building back Biden will make leadership buckle on spending bill price tag, Democrats say

    The Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, encompassing the bulk of President Joe Biden's social welfare spending proposals, will likely come to his desk with a significantly reduced price tag, senior Democratic officials say.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth