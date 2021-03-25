Two aggravated assault arrests reported in Hunt County

Mar. 24—Hunt County law enforcement authorities have had a busy week so far, dealing with reportedly violent offenders, as two people have been arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

—Jessica Necole Linscomb, 35, of Greenville was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Greenville Police Department on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Liscomb was being held Wednesday morning in the Hunt County Detention. A bond amount on the charge had not been immediately set.

It was not immediately known whether Liscomb has an attorney or whether she will be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County, seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent her.

—Taylor Brett Adams, 19, of Commerce, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon, and a bond forfeiture on a charge of credit/debit card abuse. Adams had been released on a total of $105,000 bond as of Wednesday.

Aggravated assault is second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.