Two agree to plead guilty in AAD theft case

Oct. 30—Two civilian employees agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges after the suspects attempted to steal more than $500,000 worth of government equipment at the Anniston Army Depot, officials say.

The United States Attorney's office has charged the two suspects with conspiracy to steal government property, and in documents filed the same day, the suspects agreed to plead guilty to those charges.

Stantillio Whitfield, 43, of Anniston, and Tevin Fletcher, 32, of Oxford, were civilian contractors for the Defense Logic Agency (DLA) at the Anniston Army Depot in 2020 when they allegedly "conspired to steal 50 AN/PVS-30 scopes and other government property valued at approximately $546,750," according to a press release from US Attorney Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona.

"AN/PVS-30 scopes are designed to be attached to military weapons systems to provide operators with instant nighttime engagement capabilities," the press release stated.

Whitfield and Fletcher allegedly sold the stolen property, received $160,524.61 from the sale, and split the proceeds.

"The allegations against these defendants show they placed personal gain above their duty and the safety of our military personnel," Escalona said. "We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to track and prosecute those who violate positions of public trust."

Whitfield and Fletcher agreed to plead guilty to the charges of conspiracy, but have not yet gone before a judge to sign off on those agreements. Their plea agreements state that the defendants agree to "pay restitution of $546,750.00 to the United States and forfeit the money they made from the conspiracy," the release stated.

The penalty for these charges could include a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, if convicted. Their respective sentences are expected to be less than the maximum.

The release stated that the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Logistics Agency Office of Inspector General continue to investigate the case.

"This is an initial step toward eradicating corruption within the ranks at the Anniston Army Depot," said Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce of the Defense Department's Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service. "This investigation uncovered trusted government employees involved in a multi-year conspiracy to steal government property and convert it for their own personal gain."