Two Aiken County men sought on murder charges in death of Graniteville man

Jul. 24—Police are looking for two men wanted in the death of a Graniteville man.

Thomas William Guinn, 30, of Windsor and Michael Dwayne Williams Jr., 35, of Aiken are wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of John Thomas Belote, 39, according to a media release from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office began an investigation after human remains were found in a shallow grave near the 300 Block of Wendy Lane in Windsor July 15.

Guinn was arrested last week and charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains before he was released on $15,000, surety bond July 20.

The coroner identified the remains as Belote.

Two other men, Donald Paul Britton and Cody Dale Wooten, 37, both of Windsor were arrested and charged July 21 with accessory after the fact for murder, the release said.

Belote's daughter told deputies she last spoke with her father on June 28 after an argument between Britton and Belote.

The men were previously charged with destruction or removal of human remains.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrest warrants said Britton and Wooten moved Belote's body from a field on Spring Branch Road to 916 Windsor Road, then burned his body and buried it in a shallow grave.

Both suspects helped to dig the body of the victim up and move it again to another shallow grave at 379 Wendy Lane, the warrants state.

Britton and Wooten are being held at the Aiken County detention center.

Britton has no bond, while Wooten has a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Guinn or Williams is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.