Two Aiken County women arrested in connection to Augusta shooting

Jan. 13—Two Aiken County women were arrested in North Augusta after a shooting in Richmond County .

Jameccia Sharday Lomax, 24, of North Augusta, and Nicole Lee Coomes, 34, of Graniteville, are charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and were placed on a hold for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in connection to a shooting on Merry Street in Augusta on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Merry Street in Augusta in reference to a shooting incident.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office issued a be on the lookout alert stating a vehicle was occupied by two females that had been involved in a shooting incident in Richmond County.

While patrolling Martintown Road near Hamburg Road, a North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer saw a vehicle matching the description parked at the Sprint gas station on Jefferson Davis Highway.

A store clerk met officers outside and said the occupants of the vehicle went into the store, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

As additional police arrived on scene, the two women "exited the opposite side of the store and began to try to walk away," according to the report.

Officers approached and ordered both to their knees at gunpoint.

The store clerk told police the pair had been in the bathroom for a long time, prompting police to search the room.

They located a .22 caliber revolver and loose cash buried in the trash can in the bathroom.

Coomes told police that Lomax's bag had been stolen the day before and Lomax had asked her to ride with her to Augusta to retrieve it. After getting the bag back, she said Lomax "shot a gun at unknown people in Augusta," according to the report.

The K-9 unit responded to sniff the vehicle and located an electronic scale and two clear bags containing a clear, rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Neither of the women took ownership of the substance.

Coomes and Lomax were placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and transported to the Aiken County detention center.

Lomax was also charged with driving under suspension second offense and was issued citations for no vehicle license, improper vehicle license, defaced vehicle license and no proof of insurance.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.

