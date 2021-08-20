Two Aiken men found guilty in 2019 murder, no body recovered

Aug. 20—On Friday morning, a judge sentenced both defendants convicted in the 2019 murder of Derrick Jai Curry to life in prison.

After a weeklong trial in the Aiken County Courthouse, the jury handed down a guilty verdict on Thursday night and Denzell Deshawn Jackson, 20, and Sha'Kel Rakeem Dixon, 22, were convicted of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Curry, of New Ellenton, was reported missing on May 1, 2019. To date, his body has still not been located.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office began investigating Curry's disappearance in early May 2019; they uncovered evidence leading them to believe he had been shot and killed in an Aiken home.

Units from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken Department of Public Safety executed search warrants at two homes in New Ellenton in May 2019.

The information gathered by police led the Sheriff's Office to issue warrants for the arrests of Jackson and Dixon, who were believed to be responsible for Curry's disappearance.

During the court trial, the prosecution argued Curry was lured into the lead witness's home, where he was murdered, after which his belongings were burned in a co-defendant's front yard.

There was little DNA evidence, making the state's burden of proof even greater.

The prosecution used cellphone records to identify the location of all participants' locations on the night of the incident. They argued all the phones were moving together, confirming the witness's testimony.

Jackson was arrested at his family home and Dixon surrendered himself to police.

The lead witness fled to Greenwood for nine days before reporting the crime to police.

Judge Clifton Newman presided over the case.