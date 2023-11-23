A horrific crash Thanksgiving morning left two people critically injured, multiple vehicles damaged, and Route 30 shut down in Adams County.

Crews were called to the scene on the 400 block of Lincolnway West in New Oxford Borough around 9:03 a.m. Thursday, according to Adams County 911 records.

Crews load a patient into a medical helicopter as another helicopter lifts off in a field near where two people were trapped inside a sedan, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New Oxford Borough.

When firefighters arrived, they found a sedan with its two occupants entrapped, said United Hook & Ladder Chief Steve Rabine. One person was confined inside of a white SUV that had been sideswiped, said Rabine, but was uninjured and denied needing EMS.

Crews requested two helicopters to the scene, which landed in a field in front of the nearby Plainville Farms facility.

The two occupants of the sedan were each flown from the scene, Rabine said.

The sedan had struck a telephone pole, said Rabine, which pulled the roof off of the car. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to open the doors of the car, as well as move parts of the car to free the two occupants, Rabine said.

The vehicle had come to rest in the yard of a home, after striking another SUV that was parked in the yard.

Eastern Adams Regional Police investigate at the scene of a vehicle crash where two people were trapped inside a sedan, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New Oxford Borough. Two medical helicopters transported patients from the scene.

"In town, you don't see stuff like this," said Rabine.

Rabine said that a Pennsylvania State Police reconstruction team was called to the scene.

Route 30 was shut down for several hours Thursday morning, from the New Oxford circle to Bon-Ox Road, but has since reopened.

Eastern Adams Regional Police is investigating the crash, along with Pennsylvania State Police.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Two airlifted after being trapped in New Oxford crash