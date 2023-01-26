Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts

Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office.

Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing mail from several USPS Collection Boxes in the Ocala area.

According to court documents, investigators became aware of the two men after a Dodge Charger registered to Jax was caught on surveillance video from one of the thefts.

On October 21, 2022, at 10:33 PM, a blue Dodge Charge is captured on surveillance video at the Canopy Oaks Center parking near the USPS Collection Box.

On Wednesday, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the U.S. Postal Inspector, began conducting surveillance on Jax and Goodman.

Investigators said they witnessed the pair use a key to open several postal collection boxes, steal the mail inside and place it in the back seat of a blue Dodge charger.

On December 20, 2022, a surveillance camera at the Friendship Center captured a male subject wearing a light-colored hooded sweater and black ski mask opening the collection box with a key and removing the plastic postal bin containing mail.

After conducting a traffic stop on the car, investigators identified Jax and Goodman as the pair they witnessed committing the thefts.

When investigators searched the car, they found several pieces of stolen mail and a USPS Arrow Key in the backseat.

Both men were arrested and charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.

If convicted, Jax and Goodman could face up to 5 years in federal prison for theft of mail and 10 years for possessing the postal key.

