Two-alarm fire breaks out in Frostburg home, 1 woman dead

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of firefighters worked to control a fatal fire in Frostburg Sunday morning.

A call came in to 911 just before 7 a.m. when a woman reported a fire in the front area of her home at 16 Lee St.

Man struck by car, dies in alleyway in Northeast DC

The Frostburg Fire Department and nearby fire companies responded to the two-alarm fire. It took 75 firefighters an hour to get the fire under control, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a press release.

Once extinguished, firefighters found a 58-year-old woman in the single-family home – she died in the fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded that the fire started in a first-floor bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.