Two-alarm fire rips through six homes in Southeast Baltimore
A two-alarm fire damaged six houses in Highlandtown on Wednesday, according to fire officials.
Trump was already ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her.
A year ago, a Massachusetts court ruled to throw out a 2022 proposed ballot measure that sought to define gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Now it appears that proposal is getting a second wind. The state's attorney general, Andrea Campbell, on Wednesday approved backers of the ballot measure to begin collecting the tens of thousands of signatures for the measure to appear on the November 2024 ballot after certifying the questions met constitutional requirements.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that a government shutdown this fall could set the airline industry back.
It was another rough day in court for Christine Costner. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay Kevin Costner $14,237.50 in legal fees.
Google will begin enforcing a rule that requires advertisers clearly label their AI-altered political ads ahead of a contentious 2024 presidential election season.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Haener is listed as the Saints' fourth quarterback after he was drafted in the fourth round this spring.
Urías will remain on paid leave as authorities and the league investigate the allegations.
Stocks fell on Wednesday, as rising oil prices fueled concerns about inflation and faltering global demand.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained what the company is doing to keep viewers entertained as negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors hit a stalemate.
A busy day at the courthouse was avoided in Atlanta, and a civil case against the Trump Organization moves forward in New York.
China has reportedly widened a ban on the use of iPhones and other imported devices by government officials.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds “to bolster liquidity, to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase its existing indebtedness,” and general corporate purposes.