Police: Juvenile arson suspects threatened to find and shoot officers who arrested them

Two juveniles were arrested Monday in connection with a grass and brush fire that broke out south of Lake Boulevard near the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Redding on Monday afternoon.

The two arrested threatened to shoot a witness and officers who arrested them, police said.

Firefighters called for all available resources for the fire, which burned about 2 acres, said Redding Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Sawyer.

The fire was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. at a quarter-acre with a slow to moderate rate of spread, according to emergency scanner reports.

But that soon changed as the battalion chief on the fire reported the fire had grown to at least an acre west of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Witnesses reported they saw two juveniles lighting fires in the area that eventually burned together into one blaze, according to the Redding Fire Department. The juveniles were booked into Shasta County juvenile hall on suspicion of arson, fire authorities said.

Union Pacific officials were notified of the fire and were asked to stop all train traffic through the area.

At about 3:15 p.m. the battalion chief assigned to the fire called a second alarm on the fire, which means all available crews in Redding are assigned to the fire.

Sawyer said crews had the blaze knocked down about 20 minutes after the first crews arrived at the fire. No homes were damaged and no one was injured, he said.

Redding police said the two minors threatened to kill a woman who saw boys allegedly start the fires. One of them also threatened to find and shoot the officers who arrested them, police said.

The two minors were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of arson, making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a police officer, police said.

