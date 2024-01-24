Two Albuquerque gun store employees facing federal gun charges
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/two-albuquerque-gun-store-employees-facing-federal-gun-charges
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.
Primary results in New Hampshire begin to be tallied as most polls close across the Granite State.
Will officials make headlines Sunday with trips to the Super Bowl at stake?
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
"Made for Me," a song by Muni Long, is fueling a recent TikTok trend. Now the singer has her own response.
Some people are using no- and low-spend months to recover from their holiday splurges.
Positive Grid goes big for NAMM 2024 with the Spark Live, a 150-watt four-channel portable PA system.
Learn how to lower your credit card interest rate by improving your credit, shopping around, and negotiating with your credit card company.
Across my family's business, there'a a direct impact of BookTok on sales of books among young people in the store.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
In the recent Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey, automobile retail professionals pulled in an annual average pay of $200,200. Women earned far less than men. But the survey's methodology has problems.
The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denies a request by former President Donald Trump to lift or revisit a gag order put in place by Judge Tanya Chutkan in the federal election interference case designed to prevent him from commenting about witnesses and courtroom staff in the case.
Here's everything you need to know about the child tax credit, student loan forgiveness, and Venmo reporting requirements this tax season.
Nintendo is honoring Princess Peach with a set of appropriately colored Joy-Cons. On Tuesday, the company said a set of pastel pink Joy-Con controllers will launch alongside Princess Peach: Showtime on March 22.
Check out Anna’s story on the future of edtech in emerging markets as well as the opportunities that AI can bring. Rypplzz’ deck has nine slides, yet not a lot of information you’d expect, writes resident pitch expert Haje Kamps.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Grand theft equine. It's hard to imagine how, exactly, the person expected to escape with the buggy.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan. Don't sleep on this 25%-off discount.
This countertop oven is absolutely stunning, with an extra-large basket to boot, but the price is hard to swallow.
They're not just for keychains. Here's how Apple's item trackers can make your life easier.