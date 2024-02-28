Two Albuquerque men arrested in Arizona for human smuggling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque men have been arrested in Arizona for felony human smuggling charges. 20-year-old Truet Kozlowski and 21-year-old Shain Johnson were booked into the Cochise County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 27, after six undocumented immigrants were located in their vehicle.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were informed of a possible smuggling vehicle near Douglas, Arizona, on Tuesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety worked with the sheriff’s office to locate the vehicle.

After making “consensual contact” with Kozlowski and Johnson, law enforcement found that six undocumented immigrants were in the vehicle and that the car was displaying “fictitious plates.” The two Albuquerque men were taken into custody, and the undocumented immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.

