Two alleged drug traffickers arrested by MARMET officers.

Law enforcement officers from the Marion Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 28 executed a search warrant that was obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 390 block of Park Street in Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.

Detectives located about 49.50 grams of fentanyl, 50.78 grams of crack cocaine, an illegally possessed firearm and $7,562 cash.

Larry Lewis, 46, and Richa Markley, 37, both of Marion, were arrested as a result of the investigation. Each was charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

The case has been forwarded to Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan for the filing of formal charges.

“This investigation removed major drug traffickers from our streets and undoubtedly made our community safer," Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said. "I am proud of the officers and deputies who have worked so hard on this investigation to remove this poison from our neighborhood, and I am grateful for the community support for our efforts in these investigations."

“I am not surprised when I see large-scale traffickers who have been arrested by the MARMET Drug Task Force," Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles added. "This amount of drugs, possessed along with an illegal firearm, poses an extreme risk to our community. Our detectives, along with the deputies and officers, will not stop working to arrest and prosecute these dealers who have set up shop in our county.”

The MARMET Drug Task Force is made up of members of the Marion Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

Marion County citizens are encouraged to call in crime tips involving criminal activity to 740-375-TIPS (8477) or online at mariontips.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they choose.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: MARMET investigation leads to two arrests, recovery of fentanyl, crack