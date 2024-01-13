Two alleged gang members arrested for vandalism in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – Two alleged gang members were arrested after allegedly committing felony vandalism by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Santa Rosa Special Enforcement Team officer noticed numerous “tags” of graffiti throughout a privately owned parking structure at 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 30. According to police, the nature of the graffiti seemed related to a specific gang.

Subsequently, Gang Crimes Team detectives gathered the Santa Rosa Plaza’s security camera footage. According to the police investigation, two Santa Rosa residents were involved in the vandalism: 21-year-old Ricardo Reynoso Hernandez and 18-year-old Pedro Rodriguez.

According to detectives, they were “familiar” with the suspects due to prior contacts and arrests. The suspects were identified by the plaza’s security team.

Hernandez was arrested on Jan. 2. Rodriguez was arrested on Jan. 8. The suspects were booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the charges of felony vandalism and gang enhancement.

The damage repairs were estimated to be approximately $2,000, according to police.

