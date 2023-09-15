Two alleged gang members arrested in south Sacramento shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured last week in the Lemon Hill area of south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The men have not yet been identified by sheriff’s deputies but are alleged to be gang members, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting stemmed from the two men “misidentifying” the victims as members of a rival gang, Gandhi said. The two suspects fired 17 rounds, hitting three innocent bystanders.

Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Gordon Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 8 after receiving reports of the gunfire.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital, but one man was later pronounced dead from his injuries, authorities said. He has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Isaiah Daniel Vasquez Valencia, of Sacramento.

The other two victims are expected to survive.